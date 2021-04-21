By: Sofi Zeman

Ever since she was in high school, Ashland resident Carolyn Selby knew she wanted to be a hairdresser. Decades later and at age 81, Selby still works out of her salon, Hair Studio and has no intention of quitting anytime soon. After high school, Selby went to hairdressing school in Moberly, Mo. She worked in Columbia for some time, and married her husband, Wayne, in 1959. She continued working out of a shop in Columbia, but took a break from 1962 until 1976 to become a full-time parent. Selby’s return to the beauty industry was prompted by a phone call. She received a call from one of her fellow Ashland residents.

