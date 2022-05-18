Provided By: Matt Sharp

The Southern Boone School District today announced that Mark Ross has been named the school’s new head football coach. Ross succeeds Trent Tracy, who is becoming the school district’s new activities director.

“Coach Ross really impressed the entire selection committee with his views on program development, core values and his philosophy on what the game of football can do for an individual, team and community,” said Trent Tracy, the district’s newly named activities director. “ His record of success is something that cannot go unnoticed having won 42 games over the last 4 years at Marceline. His approach to the game of football will transition very well with our current players and assistant coaches. I am really excited to see Coach Ross take the football program to greater success in the future.”

Ross has over eleven years of experience coaching football at the collegiate and high school levels. Most recently, he has served as head football coach for four years at Marceline High School. Before that, Ross spent three seasons with the University of Kansas as a graduate assistant and offensively quality control coach and four seasons as offensive coordinator at Horton High School in Horton, Kansas.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal