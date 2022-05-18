By: Ernie Wren

This Saturday, May 21st, 2pm, is the annual “Field Day” in Hartsburg at the ball field. This event is FREE and open to the public. As described by organizer Katy Lammers, “As of now, we’re thinking we will have kick ball/wiffle ball, bags (possible tournament), food and fellowship! Feel free to bring any outdoor games you think folks would enjoy. Grill will be fired up so you can bring something to cook on the grill, &/or a side dish to share..” You may have also read a few bits about Hartsburg in my “Ernie’s Edibles” section this week. This is one you will not want to miss!

Another “happening” in town to look forward to is the Body Flow Chiropractic “2nd Annual Lot Party” on Thursday, May 26th, from 6pm to 9pm at 406 S. Main St. in Ashland. This event is also open and FREE to the public. People are invited to bring their own drinks and chairs while listening to the band Soul Root playing on the north side of their lot. They will have games and activities for the whole family. Food vendors will be in attendance, or you can bring your own snacks. It’s super to see local businesses engaged and giving back to the community, so be sure to give a “high five” to Tillie Dowd, DC when you see her.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal