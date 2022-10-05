The Southern Boone Marching Eagles/Color Guard had a successful day at the Wright City Marching Competition earning several awards for their performances. 1st Place in Parade, Outstanding Music in Parade, Excellent Visual in Parade. 1st Place Color Guard (Indoor Performance), 1st Place Drumline (Indoor Performance), 1st Place in Field Show, Outstanding Music in Field Show, Outstanding Visual in Field Show, Outstanding Auxillary in Field Show, Outstanding Color Guard in Field Show