Sam and Samantha Turner and family of Ashland were among the families honored during the 64th annual Missouri Farm Family Day, Aug. 15 at the Missouri State Fair.

The Turner family was selected as the Boone County Missouri Farm Family by University of Missouri Extension in Boone County and the local Farm Bureau. The family includes Sterling and Stutton Turner

Each year, the fair sets aside a day to recognize farm families from across the state that are active in their communities, involved in agriculture, and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs such as 4-H or FFA.

Samantha currently serves as Director of Communications for the Missouri Soybean Association. Sam is the owner of Turner Ag Solutions. They have a strong backgroung in agriculture and, in the past, were very active in Missouri FFA and the Missouri Farm Bureau.

