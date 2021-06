Left to Right: Ezra Ortbals, Natalie Appleton, Rebekah Montgomery, Katlin Davidson, Katie Lee, Dalton Lodge, Garrett Boyce, Kaylie Forck, Drew Eppy, Dalton Mabe. Front Row: Band Director Andrew Marjamaa. Seniors Not Pictured: Abby Sapp, Morgan Stone, Joshua Pridemore Senior Band Students celebrated the end of the year with an awards ceremony and meal with their families at the City Park.