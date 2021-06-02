At-home tests that check for presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, are now available for free to Missouri residents. A Missourian choosing this testing option will order the free testing kit online, and the kit will be delivered to the home in two days. The kit is good for six months and comes with easy-to-follow instructions. Once the individual performs the collection by nasal swab, the testing kit needs to be returned to a FedEx collection site within 24 hours. Shipping is also free. Test results are then provided via email within two days. This test was authorized for emergency use by the FDA.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal