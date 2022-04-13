Voters in the Southern Boone School District approved the $3 million no-tax-increase bond issue during the April 5, 2022 election. Funds will be used for repairs and improvements to the track and field on the high school campus. SOUTHERN BOONE COUNTY R-I SCHOOL DISTRICT QUESTION (UNOFFICIAL RESULTS): YES: 1,677 (73%) NO: 628 (27%) With the passage of the no-tax-increase bond issue, the Southern Boone School District will continue with its capital improvement plan, which will be focused on making much needed repairs and improvements to the high school campus. Funds from the April 2022 $3 million no-tax-increase bond issue will be used for: Fix drainage issues on the field and around the track Rebuild and resurface the track Install new artificial turf on the football/soccer field Install a new scoreboard and sound system Fix drainage issues and repair erosion around the baseball/softball field Fix roof concerns at the high school Address additional facility needs in the district “The school district greatly appreciates the continued support from the community. Approval of this bond issue will allow us to address the needs in our schools and improve the district’s facilities for our students and staff,” said Chris Felmlee, Southern Boone School Superintendent. “The district and Board of Education are very grateful for our families and patrons’ ongoing support of our students, staff and schools.” “After improvement projects at the primary, elementary and middle schools, due to growing enrollment, the district is looking forward to turning our attention to making repairs and updates to the high school campus,” said Felmlee. “These improvements will provide a quality educational experience for our students, and a better work environment for our staff.” Due to possible supply shortages and to get maximum bid participation from interested companies, the district hopes to bid the construction project in December 2022. The April 2022 bond issue is one of three anticipated bond issues that will focus on repairs, updates and improvements to the high school campus. Plans For Future No-Tax-Increase Bond Issues April 2024: Phase II High School Renovations Potential $7-8 million no-tax-increase bond issue to build a new wing on the high school for the vocational, agriculture and FFA programs, parking lot improvements and redesign the high school office to address safety and security concerns. April 2026: Phase III High School Renovations Potential $7-8 million no-tax-increase to build a new performing arts center and additional classrooms, roof repairs, along with other updates and improvements to the high school.