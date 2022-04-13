By: Ernie Wren

If you are looking for a wonderful place to eat in historical Hartsburg, the Burg has a fine selection of menu items from traditional breakfast platters to a variety of sandwiches (Po’ Boy, BLT, etc.). I like going there for “Taco Thursday” in which my wife and I enjoy a mixture or Mexican food selections: beef taco, pulled pork taco, taco salad and beef nachos. There is much more to choose from in both food and drink. The Burg also hosts a variety of bands on Friday/Saturday evenings starting at 7:30pm. The SBC Choir will be doing

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal