By: Tara Blue

On July 4th, Southern Boone residents came out to celebrate Independence Day despite the sweltering morning sun. Ice cream, popsicles, and cold water was handed out by patrons at no charge to provide relief from the heat. The day’s activities kicked off at 9am with a parade organized by Ashland Betterment Coalition and was followed by a “Tractor Show and Free Community Picnic” hosted by Walk in Faith Church at the Meadows.