By: Ernie Wren

I’m going to end this week’s “Around Town” with a tribute to Chad and Brenda Robinson, owners of the former “Robinson Funeral Home”. They have served our community’s needs not only as funeral home providers for 32 years, but they also owned and operated the former Broadway Diner (biggest darn omelets I’ve still yet to see!) and raised their wonderful family here. As of June 30, 2023 Robinson Funeral Home is now Robinson-Yager Funeral Home. The Robinsons are being joined by Ryan Yager as the new funeral director, along with his wife Amber Yager, and their twin boys Karson and Kolton. Welcome to the Yager family! As this torch is passed along, let’s take time to thank the Robinson family for being a very special part of Southern Boone; past, present, and future. Read the full article in the week’s Boone County Journal….