By: Ernie Wren

Angell’s Insurance is growing and changing their office space in Ashland! Angell & Company has two primary locations, which consist of a home office in Centralia and the Ashland office. A core value of Angell’s is community engagement throughout Boone and Audrain County. The Ashland office is managed by Agent/Owner Jason Reynolds who recently shared that the office would be relocated to 509 E. Broadway in Ashland, which is the previous law office facility next to Subway.

The initiation of the move from 106 E Broadway to 509 E Broadway came from the realization that in order to better serve their customers they needed to expand their team. As much as they enjoyed the downtown space and their neighbors, they felt significant benefits would be achieved with additional space. In addition, their old location was limited to curbside parking, while their new location provides private parking, with a soon-to-be improved entrance.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal