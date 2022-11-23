Sara Walsh

It is my great honor to represent the people of Missouri’s 50th District and to share with you this week’s Capitol Report.

Public Comment on Proposal to Limit Minors’ Access to Inappropriate Materials in Public Libraries Is Now Open

Last month, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft submitted a proposed rule that would establish a certification requirement for libraries receiving state funds and institute measures to protect minors from non-age-appropriate materials.

This week, this important proposal was opened up for a 30-day comment period.

As stated in the proposal, libraries would adopt written policies determining what material is age-appropriate. As well, state funds could not be used to purchase or acquire inappropriate materials in any form that appeal to the prurient interest of a minor.

Libraries also would be required to honor a parent’s decision as to what material their child has access to in the library. Parents would have the right to challenge a library’s age-appropriate designation for any material.

Read the one-page rule on the Secretary of State’s website.

