If you’re looking to take advantage of the mild, autumn weather to get your yard right for the holiday season, Walshwood Mulch & Rock has you covered.

Walshwood sells mulch, rock, dirt, compost, statuary, and occasionally fruit and veggies plants, and they also deliver. Walshwood invites the community to check out their current end-of-season discounts for rock and mulch, as they are always looking for new opportunities to serve more Southern Boone customers.

Owners Tom and Chris Walsh moved to Southern Boone in 1988 from St. Louis and opened Walshwood Mulch & Rock in Spring of 2022 because they wanted to be a part of the local business community.

The Walshes say owning a small business is hard work but ultimately worth it. They enjoy the challenge of owning a small-town business. Tom and Chris say they are especially thankful to Josh Lindsey who assisted them in finding the perfect location for Walshwood and are grateful to the Southern Boone community for allowing them to serve them thus far.

“We have raised four daughters here in Boone County. We now have one granddaughter Veda and grandsons Ryker, Lucas, and Owen. Being a grandparent is the best. We also own 63 Industrial Park and Storage. Give us a try and if there are other items you would like us to carry, please talk to us about that. We thank you for your business.”

Visit them at 109 Industrial Drive in Ashland

Call: 573-657-3303

Email them at tom.walsh@walshinsulation.com

Find them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tomsmulch