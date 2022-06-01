2022 MACC Information Technology Breaking Traditions Regional Winner and Scholarship Recipient Natalie Appleton of Hartsburg, MO

Natalie Appleton of Hartsburg, MO, is this year’s MACC Information Technology Breaking Traditions Regional Winner and Scholarship Recipient. Natalie chose a nontraditional career path due to her love of computers. She stated in her essay that she “enjoys the problem-solving aspect, thinking logically through the issue at hand and determining a concrete solution that is syntactically correct; the satisfaction of a program finally compiling and being functionally correct is profound. Modern-day technology is life-changing and it plays a pivotal role in our society and I want to be a part of helping it grow!”

