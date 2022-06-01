By: Ernie Wren

If you want to see a part of what Southern Boone is as a community, a prime example is this Saturday’s “Tossing for Terri Cornhole Tournament” fundraiser for Terri Nichols. Per Katie Nichols, “Terri was involved in a horse-riding accident on March 26th where she was away from home for 53 days. Within those 53 days Terri received care from three different facilities. Terri is now home and recovering, but still has a long journey..” Katie and Hayden Nichols have done an amazing job organizing a fundraiser for Terri, and the Southern Boone community has responded with an avalanche of donations to go towards raffles and auctions this Saturday. THE place to be this Saturday is at the Ashland Optimist Club with tournament registration starting at 10am (bags fly at 11am) and a live auction at 3pm. Concessions will be available for purchase donated by The Englewood Club. Cash and checks only. If you are interested in a monetary donation they have three options: 1. Cash, 2. Venmo (@Hayden-Nichols-12), 3. Check (please make it out to “For the benefit of Terri Nichols”). Make plans to be there and have a wonderful time while supporting a worthy cause. You can check out the “Tossing for Terri Cornhole Tournament” on Facebook to see all the amazing prizes.

The Ashland Optimist Club want you to know that “New Optimists Welcome” (NOW) is this Saturday morning, 7:30am at the Ashland Optimist Club. A free, culinary delight is to be had with a breakfast courtesy of John Travelos, Robert Blake, and Bern Bonderer. Seriously folks, it is worth it just to attend for THE best breakfast team in the Optimist lineup! It will not be a long breakfast, a half hour, but enough time for club Secretary Barrett Glascock to speak about the history of the Ashland Optimist Club, East Missouri Optimist Governor Elect Ernie Wren (yours truly) to share some of the programs within the club, and East Missouri Governor Lauren Dell to share some insight on Optimist International. The Ashland Optimist Club is inclusive and open to all upstanding members of the community and encourage you to attend and bring along some friends if you would like.

