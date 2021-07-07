Surrounded by family, friends, and supporters, Republican State Representative Sara Walsh of Ashland today announced her campaign for Congress in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District.

“My life is proof that in America, anything is possible. But the American Dream is under attack by socialists and career politicians in Washington, DC,” said Walsh. “I’m running for Congress to defend the American Dream and to ensure our kids and grandkids have the same opportunities we had.”

Sara was raised in Mid-Missouri. Her family lived paycheck to paycheck, but they had a strong faith in God—and the Lord provided. Sara learned that there were many things she could do without, but some things were essential: faith, family and a relentless drive to never give up and keep pushing forward.

While earning degrees from Columbia College and the University of Missouri, Sara worked the midnight shift at a local factory and later as a staff auditor in the Missouri State Auditors office. She invested her free time in volunteer work, serving as a board member of Missouri Right to Life and volunteer for 40 Days for Life, Open Arms Pregnancy Resource Center, Central Missouri Honor Flight, National Day of Prayer Task Force in Jefferson City, and the Central Missouri Food Bank.

In 2017, Sara was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives, representing Southern Boone County, along with portions of Cooper, Moniteau, and Cole counties. She was re-elected in 2018 and 2020. In the General Assembly, Sara has fought for conservative priorities, including supporting law enforcement, making Missouri one of the most pro-life states in the nation, cutting taxes, supporting Israel, and protecting the Second Amendment.

Now, Sara is running to replace Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, who is running for US Senate.

“Our current Congresswoman, Vicky Hartzler, has done a phenomenal job representing our conservative Missouri values, and I look forward to continuing her strong legacy of service to the 4th District,” said Walsh.

Sara and her husband Steve live in Ashland. They are active members of the Ashland Baptist Church.