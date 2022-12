By: Sara Walsh

It was my great honor and privilege to present a resolution on behalf of the Missouri House of Representatives to Brenda Fant an employee of Salter Lawn Service LLC. In November, Brenda saw a burning package on a front porch of a home in the Old Hawthorne subdivision in Columbia and jumped into action, dragging the package off the porch and using bottled water and her foot to work to extinguish the flames. Brenda, we proudly commend you for your bravery!”