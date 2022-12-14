By: Ernie Wren

Southern Boone is strong in the holiday spirit! A lot of different activities are going on “around town” for everyone to find a way to help celebrate. If you’ve ever experienced the joy of ringing the Salvation Army Bell, or would like to, now is the time! This volunteer opportunity is open to the community. Contact Bern Bonderer at 573-632-1919 or email him at bern.bonderer@twehous.com to set up a time. This is a truly rewarding opportunity, and you get to meet a lot of great people, all while volunteering to help others.

At the Primary School, they are having their “Holiday Food Drive Challenge” to which families are encouraged to donate food items. The top class from each grade level that collects the most this week wins a popcorn party! You can donate via your kids, grandkids, or just contact the school to make donations. At the high school this week, students are helping to raise money for the Community Teachers Association (CTA) Christmas Baskets by participating in the Grade Level Coin Wars! Coins will be collected in the HS commons every day at lunch. The winning grade gets a CTA prize, and the money goes towards Southern Boone families in need. Be sure and toss a little bit of change to your kids as they go out the door to help make this the biggest year ever!

