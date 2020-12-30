River Hills Housing is pleased to announce it has been selected to receive a [$357,163.00] grant from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines through the Competitive Affordable Housing Program. For 30 years, the Affordable Housing Program has provided down payment assistance, building or rehabilitation funds to organizations working to provide affordable housing options in their communities.

Jo Hackman and Kathie Sheridan worked with Central Bank of Boone County, Ashland on the Grant over 5 years and has been a dedicated community partner and advocate for affordable housing.

Jo Hackman stated, “The Board and Shareholders are proud to have created, sustained and maintained, for over 30 years, affordable housing in our community through USDA and FHLB’s Affordable Housing Program. A hundred plus of community citizens have resided in the River Hills Apartment Complex over the years.”

