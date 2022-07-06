In June, Excavation work began on Perry Avenue in Ashland for the site of the new workforce development center. The Southern Boone School District, Mid-Missouri Regional Planning Commission, City of Ashland, Missouri and Ranken Technical College are partnering together on the project. The technical school plans to offer skills training in construction, health and medical, information technology and manufacturing.

You can learn more about the project by visiting www.tomorrowsworkforce.org.