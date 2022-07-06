Here is an update on the construction of the expansion and renovation project at Southern Boone Middle School. With the new addition, the majority of the new aluminum windows have been installed and several of the exterior door frames have been set. Several of the new classrooms have had cabinetry installed. Carpet has been installed in several of the new office rooms. Next week, the science rooms’ cabinetry is scheduled to arrive. Over the next couple of weeks, the sheetrock finishing and painting should be completed.

In the north building, the floor tile has been installed in the hallways. The electricians have installed the new speakers and new fire alarm system. Next week, Prost Builders will start installing the new classroom doors. In the south building, the flooring subcontractor has a majority of the new VCT (vinyl composite tile) installed in the classrooms. The school district has started sealing and waxing the new flooring in the 1988 addition (classrooms between the old central office and annex area). The painter is toughly 75% complete in the south building. The electricians have installed roughly 60% of the new classroom lights. Prost Builders are installing classroom cabinetry and they are about 50% complete.

Voters in the Southern Boone School District approved the $7.7 million bond issue in April 2021 for the middle school construction project. The project will connect the two buildings with the new addition, which consists of a new main office, science labs, library and vocational area. The project also includes converting the current office and library into additional classrooms, and other much-needed improvements to the middle school.