By: Tara Blue

Some small business owners still struggle to find qualified help following COVID shutdowns, but Ranken Technical College of Central Missouri aims to help alleviate skilled worker shortages.

According to the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), 47% of small business owners reported having job openings they are unable to fill. Of the owners who were hiring or trying to hire, 90% reported “few or no qualified applicants” for their unfilled positions (NFIB, March 2023).

NFIB Missouri director Brad Jones predicts increased enrollment at Ranken Technical College to help fill some of those openings as graduates hold a 98% job placement rate upon graduation (Ranken.com).

