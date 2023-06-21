By: Robert Cowser

When the Cattlemen Days Rodeo takes place on August 25, it will have been fifty years since cowboys and girl performed in the first Rodeo.

According to Bruce Glascock, Chairman of the Cattlemen Days Rodeo Committee, the Saddle Club of Ashland organized the first rodeo in 1973. It took place on a lot on Henry Clay Boulevard South across from the Villa Nursing Home. Mike Bauman, who was the Executive Secretary of the Missouri chapter of the Cattlemen’s Association, was instrumental in organizing that rodeo.

Photo: “Missouri cattlemen lead the rodeo parade Saturday afternoon” -Boone County Journal, Thursday, September 20, 1973.