Investing in Missouri I am very excited to share some wonderful news regarding a major federal investment in Missouri’s Fourth Congressional District. The Economic Development Administration has awarded a $4.5 million grant to the Southern Boone County R-I School District in Ashland as a major contribution toward a $7.3 million project to construct and open a Ranken Technical College campus. This facility, once completed, will spur job creation and attract private investment to southern Boone County, as the school will graduate more than 140 job-ready individuals each year. I am a huge fan of two-year community colleges and technical schools that provide both young Missourians and older, career-changing individuals with the skills they need to be successful. I supported this effort from the outset and am proud of Superintendent Chris Felmlee and other officials in the county who have done so much to bring these federal dollars to southern Boone. Congratulations on a job well done! Vicky Hartzler Member of Congress