Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project aimed at reducing the number of crashes along U.S. Route 63 in Boone County will begin Monday, April 19. Work will take place at several intersections between Route H and Route M/Y near Ashland. On average, more than 30,000 vehicles travel this stretch of roadway at high speeds each day. Turns onto and off-of the roadway, which often involve vehicles crossing paths at right angles, pose a considerable risk for serious and fatal injury crashes. Deceleration lanes, acceleration lanes and other intersection reconfigurations, including J-turns, are being installed to enhance safety at multiple intersections. A contractor for MoDOT will be making changes at the intersections of Route 63 at Angel Lane, Minor Hill Road, Martin Lane, New Salem Lane, and Loy Martin Road.

