Friends and family came out from far and near to celebrate Randy’s Auto Repair Shop’s 15th year of business in Ashland.

Hamer and Jenny Tate traveled several hours from Pittsfield, Illinois to support Randy Newport, as they have all been in the Two Rivers Off-Road Jeep Club since the 90’s.

Jenny says the Newports are “great people” and they were happy to make the trips in support of their friends.

The Newports showed gratitude for their supporters with a fish fry, drinks, games, and music, and attribute their success to the Southern Boone community.