Hamer Tate (Pittsfield, Ill.), Dylan Stretch (Highland, Mo.), Tony Pierce (Hartsburg), Randy, & Jenny Tate (Pittsfield, Ill.)

Friends and family came out from far and near to celebrate Randy’s Auto Repair Shop’s 15th year of business in Ashland.

Matt Pacini (It’s a Jeep Thing)     Photo courtesy of Randy’s Auto

Hamer and Jenny Tate traveled several hours from Pittsfield, Illinois to support Randy Newport, as they have all been in the Two Rivers Off-Road Jeep Club since the 90’s.

Randy and his father Ralph Newport        Photo courtesy of Randy’s Auto

Jenny says the Newports are “great people” and they were happy to make the trips in support of their friends.

Donnie Sanford of NAPA Auto Parts and The Business Buzz came out in support

Joe Griffin and his dog Abbie

Randy and his daughter Emily             Photo courtesy of Randy’s Auto

The Newports showed gratitude for their supporters with a fish fry, drinks, games, and music, and attribute their success to the Southern Boone community.

Mike Ridle & Randy Cramer frying the fish

