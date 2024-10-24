Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Todd Fucile, age 38 of Ashland. Arrested by Boone County Jail on 10/17 for domestic assault 4th degree.

Bradley Johnson, age 28 of Ashland. Arrested by Boone County Jail on 10/17 for failure to appear on a 2nd degree property damage charge.

Evelyn Smith, age 19 of Hartsburg. Arrested by CPD on 10/15 for possession of a controlled substance.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).