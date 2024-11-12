Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Mykeyia Glover, age 35 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 11/08 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on a no insurance charge.

Philipe Herrera, age 46 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 10/29 for an out-of-county warrant for stealing $750 or more.

Ronald Long, age 30 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 11/11 for 1st degree stalking.

Darrien Mebruer, age 22 of Linn. Arrested by APD on 11/07 for an out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on a careless & imprudent driving involving an accident charge.

Jacob Miller, age 30 of Fulton. Arrested by APD on 11/02 for 4th degree assault.

Joshua Parker, age 39 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 11/04 for 3rd degree assault.

Kyle Piper, age 46 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 10/30 for 4th degree domestic assault.

Andrea Robinson, age 40 of Columbia. Arrested by APD & MSHP on 11/05 for DWI and and out-of-county warrant for failure to appear on a failure to display plates charge.

Andrew Small, age 41 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 11/05 for 3rd degree domestic assault.

Sadie Giles, age 23 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 11/10 for DWI and exceeding posted speed limit.

Nicholas Hock, age 44 of Hartsburg. Arrested by CPD on 11/02 for failure to appear on a no insurance charge.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).