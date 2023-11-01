By: Rebekah Hammett

On Thursday October 19th, from 8:00 am to 3:00 pm FFA members hosted the annual Fall Round up in front of the primary school. Agriculture students brought a variety of animals to display to K-5th grade students. The primary, elementary and middle school students were taken on organized tours by high school agriculture students.

Members of the community also joined to learn about all the animals you might find on a farm! At each stop participants learned about each animal from their owners. The animals included a sow with piglets, two beef animals, mini-horse, donkey, goats, sheep, horses, rabbits, ducks, chickens and turkeys. We also had a reading area and a sprayer from Turner Ag Solutions. This was a great opportunity to learn about Missouri Livestock production.