Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Nathaniel Gard, age 26 of Moberly. Arrested by APD on 05/05/2024 for failure-to-appear on a no insurance charge and failure to register vehicle charge.

Olivia Jackson, age 30 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 04/30/2024 for driving while revoked and an out-of-county warrant for failure-to-appear on a speeding charge.

Brian Short, age 52 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 05/01/2024 for failure-to-appear on expired plates charge and a failure to wear seatbelt charge.

Thomas Tydings, age 39 of Columbia. Arrested by APD on 04/28/2024 for failure-to-appear on a failure to register motor vehicle charge.

David Knight, age 42 of Hartsburg. Arrested by MSHP on 04/28/2024 for out-of-county warrant for failure-to-appear on a failure to register a commercial vehicle and failure to equip motor carrier vehicle with required brake system.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).