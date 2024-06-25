Ashland Police, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Jakib Ainsworth, age 21 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 06/21/2024 for failure to appear on a receiving stolen property charge.

Courtney Ballard, age 25 of Jefferson City. Arrested by APD on 06/19/2024 for failure to appear on a 2nd degree burglary charge.

John Benoist, age 54 of Ashland. Arrested by APD on 06/20/2024 for an out-of-county warrant for driving while revoked/suspended.

Phillip Thompson, age 37 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 06/23/2024 for 1st degree tampering with a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance 35g. or less.

Nathan Tripaldi, age 35 of Ashland. Arrested by BCSD on 06/21/2024 for abuse of a child serious physical injury.

Defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty (ago.mo.gov).