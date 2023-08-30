Ashland Police, Boone County Sherriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the following recent arrests:

Scott Allen Bruce, age 51 of Ashland. Arrested on 7/29/2023 for DWI.

Olivia Vega, age 27 of Ashland. Arrested on 8/3/2023 for operating a vehicle in a careless imprudent manner.

In a criminal case, the state has the burden of proving beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant committed the alleged crime. Defendants are presumed innocent and never have the burden of proving their innocence (ago.mo.gov).