By: Tara Blue

PFSbrands, a Holts Summit food service company, will soon acquire the parent company of Ashland’s locally owned grocery store Moser’s. PFSbrands encompasses over 2,000 branded food service locations in 39 states, including Champs Chicken, Hangar 54 Pizza and BluTaco.

Moser’s has been a staple in the Mid-MO area since 1982 when Founder & President Roger Moser, & his wife Jeanie ventured into the grocery business by purchasing an existing grocery store in Fulton.

Prior to operating grocery stores, Moser’s first business venture was the Show Me Oil service station in Auxvasse, Missouri. Roger worked at this service station as a teenager and went on to purchase the location at the young age of 19.

Moser later purchased and operated over a dozen service stations. His original location in Auxvasse is the only remaining convenience store owned by Moser and it continues to serve as the first and longest operating Champs Chicken location. (PFSbrands press release)

Read full article in this week’s Journal or email us at BoCoJoReporter@gmail.com to subscribe to the new e-edition…