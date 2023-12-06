By: Mary McCue Bell

Columbia Missourian

Local businessman Sam Turner is tossing his hat in the ring for the Boone County Commissioner of the Southern District on Tuesday. The district covers the southern portion of the county, including southern Columbia, Ashland and Hartsburg.

Turner is a conservative Republican and self-proclaimed fiscal conservative, according to a news release from Clout Public Affairs.

“As a commissioner, I would ensure families know that their tax dollars are being used efficiently to maintain infrastructure, combat crime and keep Boone County on the road to prosperity,” Turner said in a telephone interview.

Democrat Justin Aldred announced his bid for reelection for a second term on Sept. 6. While Turner has been in “fields for four years now,” he doesn’t believe that Aldred “knows much about rural Boone County.”

“I want to make sure that those folks are getting a voice at the county level,” Turner said.

