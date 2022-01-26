By: Robert Newman II CIP, ICPS, ICDAC

It is no secret that overdose deaths across the country surged beyond anything anyone imagined possible. A combination of pandemic lockdowns, isolation, illicit fentanyl, and a lack of access to support created the perfect storm. However, the steps you take to intervene, regardless of how tough the situation is, will save their lives. An overdose could occur at any time for someone addicted to drugs. The most considerable risk is opioids like illicit fentanyl. The drug has been found in methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and illegally manufactured pain medication for years. Overdose deaths from opioids increased by over 75,000, per the CDC, in the 12 months ending in April 2021. Overall, provisional data has shown an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the U.S. during that time. The harsh reality is that this is getting worse, but early intervention makes a difference. Something as simple as screening or brief intervention could save a life. The process aims to identify current or potential problems with substances. Additionally, it motivates those at risk to change their substance use behavior. However, a brief intervention is not intended to treat people with severe substance dependence. It is a valuable tool for treatment for problematic or risky substance use.

