By: Nicole Voss, Columbia Missourian

Absentee voting began Tuesday, Sep. 24th for certain groups of voters, including health care workers and those with disabilities, commencing the 2024 general election in Boone County.

The last day to register to vote is Wednesday, Oct. 9th, and the last day to request a mailed absentee ballot is Oct. 23. The general election date is Nov. 5.

Residents of Boone County can register to vote online on the Missouri secretary of state’s website or the Boone County clerk’s website, or go in person to the Roger B. Wilson Boone County Government Center.

When registering to vote in person, residents must bring a valid photo ID. If registering to vote online, residents will be prompted to upload a photo of a form of personal ID.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon said the most important thing voters need to know about voter registration is “if they are filling out a voter registration form, to make sure they fill it out completely.”

Voting before Election Day

Those who will be out of town on Election Day, healthcare workers, first responders, poll workers and those who have an illness, injury or disability were eligible to vote in-person absentee as of Tuesday, Sep. 24th, six weeks before Election Day.

Eligible voters can cast their ballot in person at the County Government Center until Nov. 4, or request a mailed absentee ballot any time before Oct. 23.

Starting Oct. 22, any registered Boone County voter can vote no-excuse absentee without needing a reason by going to the County Government Center and casting a ballot in person. No-excuse absentee voting will be available through Nov. 4.

To cast a no-excuse absentee ballot, voters must bring a valid photo ID issued by either the federal government or the state of Missouri, such as a passport, military ID or Missouri driver’s or nondriver’s license.

No-excuse absentee voting will also be available on weekends at the following locations:

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Columbia Mall, 2300 Bernadette Drive, Columbia

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at Douglass High School, 310 N. Providence Road, Columbia

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Southern Boone Middle School, 303 N. Main St., Ashland

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 2 at Impact Support Services, 801 E. Switzler St., Centralia

The County Government Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Sunday between Oct. 22 and Nov. 4 for no-excuse absentee voting.

Election Day voting

Ballots can be cast at a person’s assigned polling place or at a central polling place in Boone County on Nov. 5 between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Central polling places are located at:

Boone County Government Center, 801 E. Walnut St., Columbia

Memorial Student Union, Second Floor North, 518 Hitt St., Columbia

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 1707 Smiley Lane, Columbia

Woodcrest Chapel, 2201 W. Nifong Blvd., Columbia

This article was originally published by the Columbia Missourian and is re-printed with permission. Find original article here.