Justin Aldred

Boone County Commission

As the initial January 13, 2023 FCC deadline for challenges to the FCC’s maps on Broadband access approaches, we hope that you will consider sharing the individual household challenge process set forth below with as many people as possible. The information set forth below is from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.

The Boone County Commission is also seeking direct input from Boone County residents on internet service availability and affordability throughout Boone County, as well as views on prioritization of Federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. More information is available here: https://www.showmeboone.com/commission/webpublish/pressReleases/20221020.asp

Questions can be directed to: jaldred@boonecountymo.org

Office of Broadband encourages participation in FCC challenge process

Missourians have until January 13 to file challenges to newly released maps of broadband coverage to be considered when determining Missouri’s share of federal broadband funding. The Office of Broadband Development encourages Missourians to make sure their homes, businesses, and communities are correctly represented on the maps to ensure locations are eligible for funding and receive their fair share.

The FCC map will determine how much of more than $42 billion in funding will come to the state through the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, a component of the Infrastructure, Investment, and Jobs Act (IIJA). In 2023, Missouri will use BEAD funding for its Connecting All Missourians initiative, which aims to provide high-quality internet to every home and business statewide.

Navigating the Process

The challenge process should be straightforward and user-friendly. Anyone interested in participating can find guidance from the Office of Broadband Development here or at their local University of Missouri Extension office. A how-to video, document, and FAQs are also now available. Our goal is to identify any areas with potential errors for targeted outreach and challenges. Errors could be related to the location of serviceable areas or what services are available. If you see issues or have data to establish large-scale errors, email Adam.Thorp@ded.mo.gov.

We’re Here to Help

The Office of Broadband Development is standing by to assist with the challenge process by phone at 573-526-1028 or email at broadband@ded.mo.gov. Our next round of Connecting All Missourians biweekly regional calls will cover the maps and challenge process.