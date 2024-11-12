2024 Mo. General Election unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office
U.S. President and Vice President
Donald J. Trump, JD Vance 58.375%
Kamala D. Harris, Tim Walz 39.973%
U.S. Senator
Josh Hawley 55.548%
Lucas Kunce 41.818%
Governor
Mike Kehoe 59.124%
Crystal Quade 38.677%
Attorney General
Andrew Bailey 59.795%
Elad Jonathan Gross 37.907%
Lieutenant Governor
Dave Wasinger 57.395%
Richard Brown 38.491%
Secretary of State
Denny Hoskins 57.670%
Barbara Phifer 39.647%
Treasurer
Vivek Malek 57.937%
Mark Osmack 38.035%
State House District 44
John Martin 64.698%
Dave Raithel 35.302%
2024 Mo. 2 – Legalize Sports Betting General Ballot Measure
YES 50.074%
NO 49.926%
2024 Mo. 3 – Right to Abortion General
Ballot Measure
YES 51.605%
NO 48.395%
2024 Mo. 5 – Allow Osage River Casino General Ballot Measure
NO 52.429%
YES 47.571%
2024 Mo. 6 – Authorize Benefit Funding for Law Enforcement General Ballot Measure
NO 60.614%
YES 39.386%
2024 Mo. 7 – Require Citizenship to Vote and Prohibit Ranked Choice Voting General Ballot Measure
YES 68.459%
NO 31.541%
2024 Mo. A – Raise Minimum Wage General Ballot Measure
YES 57.561%
NO 42.439%
From the Boone County Clerk’s website:
Boone County Commission District 1
Justin Aldred 25,812
Sam Turner 20,733
Boone County Commission District 2
Janet M Thompson 19,731
Cheri Toalson Reisch 18,002
Circuit Judge Circuit 13 Division 3
Stephanie Morrell 47,208
Jesus Osete 36,597
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Sherry Terrell 45,704
Amanda D. Old 36,808
County Treasurer
Jenna Redel 44,200
Dustin Stanton 39,320
