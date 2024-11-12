2024 Mo. General Election unofficial results from the Missouri Secretary of State’s Office

U.S. President and Vice President

Donald J. Trump, JD Vance 58.375%

Kamala D. Harris, Tim Walz 39.973%

U.S. Senator

Josh Hawley 55.548%

Lucas Kunce 41.818%

Governor

Mike Kehoe 59.124%

Crystal Quade 38.677%

Attorney General

Andrew Bailey 59.795%

Elad Jonathan Gross 37.907%

Lieutenant Governor

Dave Wasinger 57.395%

Richard Brown 38.491%

Secretary of State

Denny Hoskins 57.670%

Barbara Phifer 39.647%

Treasurer

Vivek Malek 57.937%

Mark Osmack 38.035%

State House District 44

John Martin 64.698%

Dave Raithel 35.302%

2024 Mo. 2 – Legalize Sports Betting General Ballot Measure

YES 50.074%

NO 49.926%

2024 Mo. 3 – Right to Abortion General

Ballot Measure

YES 51.605%

NO 48.395%

2024 Mo. 5 – Allow Osage River Casino General Ballot Measure

NO 52.429%

YES 47.571%

2024 Mo. 6 – Authorize Benefit Funding for Law Enforcement General Ballot Measure

NO 60.614%

YES 39.386%

2024 Mo. 7 – Require Citizenship to Vote and Prohibit Ranked Choice Voting General Ballot Measure

YES 68.459%

NO 31.541%

2024 Mo. A – Raise Minimum Wage General Ballot Measure

YES 57.561%

NO 42.439%

From the Boone County Clerk’s website:

Boone County Commission District 1

Justin Aldred 25,812

Sam Turner 20,733

Boone County Commission District 2

Janet M Thompson 19,731

Cheri Toalson Reisch 18,002

Circuit Judge Circuit 13 Division 3

Stephanie Morrell 47,208

Jesus Osete 36,597

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Sherry Terrell 45,704

Amanda D. Old 36,808

County Treasurer

Jenna Redel 44,200

Dustin Stanton 39,320