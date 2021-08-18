By: Sara Walsh

Missouri Celebrates Statehood Day Missourians from all parts of the state made the trip to Jefferson City on Tuesday, August 10 to celebrate 200 years of statehood for the Show-Me State. The official celebration of Missouri’s Bicentennial Statehood Day is part of a series of events throughout the state meant to recognize Missouri’s rich history and promising future. Federal and state officials were on hand to participate in the event that took place outside the Missouri State Capitol Building. Those in attendance heard performances by the Missouri National Guard’s 135th Army Band, and the Missouri Choral Directors Association All-State Festival Choir. Attendees also heard Missouri’s Poet Laureate Maryfrances Wagner read her poem entitled “Missouri”. The poem can be viewed online at: https://www.missouriartscouncil.org/missouri-poet-laureate/.

