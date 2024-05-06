The Southern Boone varsity scholar bowl team, aka the “Nerd Herd”, traveled to Chicago on the weekend of April 27th for the NAQT Small Schools National Championship tournament. The team posted four wins and six losses in preliminary play, and did not advance to semi-finals.

Two of their losses in prelims were to teams who eventually finished in the top 10 for the tournament. Sophomore Max Rice was named a “Rising Star” of the tournament for the second year in a row, as he was the third highest scorer among all freshman and sophomores participating. He was also the 8th highest scorer from Missouri at the tournament and was recognized by the Missouri Quiz Bowl Alliance for his success.

The team was led by senior captain Zoe Anderson Clark and included sophomores Max Rice, Josie Lambiotte, and Trenton John. Sophomore Taylor Crandall and freshman Kerington Condron served as team alternates. The team enjoyed themselves during and after competition, and were able to network with players from other teams and enjoy a little sightseeing. Courtesy of Justine Rogers

Congratulations to this team for representing Southern Boone well!