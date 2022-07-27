Missouri non-farm payroll employment increased by 5,300 jobs from May 2022 to June 2022, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by three-tenths of a percentage point. Private industry employment increased by 2,000 jobs and government employment increased by 3,300 jobs. The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.8 percent in June 2022, down from 3.1 percent in May 2022. Over the year, there was an increase of 65,500 jobs from June 2021 to June 2022, and the unemployment rate decreased by 1.6 percentage points, from 4.4 percent in June 2021 to 2.8 percent in June 2022.

While the data is preliminary and subject to revision, the preliminary June 2022 unemployment rate of 2.8 percent is the lowest recorded seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Missouri since the data series began in 1976. The previous low was 2.9 percent during three months of 2019.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Missouri’s smoothed seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased by three-tenths of a percentage point in June 2022, declining to 2.8 percent from the revised May 2022 rate of 3.1 percent. The June 2022 rate was 1.6 percentage points lower than the June 2021 rate. A year ago, the state’s seasonally adjusted rate was 4.4 percent. The estimated number of unemployed Missourians was 84,942 in June 2022, down by 11,519 from May’s 96,461.

The national unemployment rate remained unchanged over the month. Missouri’s unemployment rate has been at or below the national rate for the last five years

