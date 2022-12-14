By: Mike Roux

The 2021 Christmas weekend was a good one. The weather was near perfect, my whole family was home and the hunting was outstanding. Now do not get me wrong. I did not spend the entire holiday weekend in the field. However, on Saturday morning I did manage to sneak down for a goose hunt with my good friend and waterfowl-hunting expert, Kevin Brunstein of Jacksonville.

Our purpose for this hunt was two-fold. First, Kevin had just recently gotten permission to goose hunt a cornfield very near his home. When I say “very near”, I mean it. We actually drove our ATV’s, pulling trailers filled with full-bodied decoys, right from his house. We hunted within sight of his yard.

