By: Ernie Wren

Laurie Dipietro, along with her husband Bill, own and operate Top Quality Motors & Tire Pros here in Ashland. Top Quality Motors is a local business offering used vehicles for sale, tires, and automotive maintenance and repair services. Recently Mrs. Dipietro also had the chance to fly out to Palm Springs, CA, courtesy of Continental Tire. During her trip, Mrs. Dipietro received expert training and driving instruction at the BMW Performance Center. According to the Visit Palm Springs (visitpalmsprings.com) website: “The BMW Performance Driving School is a Palm Springs Area Destination unlike any other. The new building, professional instructors and extensive track area ensure you experience the Ultimate Driving Machine® the way it was meant to be. There is a black lake wet track, multi-configuration course with hairpin turns, high-speed straights and a 300’ polished concrete skidpad.”

