Here is an update on the construction of the expansion and renovation project at Southern Boone Middle School. In the new middle school addition, Prost Builders have installed the classroom cabinets and countertops over the past couple of weeks. The flooring subcontractor has completed all of the classroom flooring and now is working on the flooring in the hallways. Last week, the school district was able to start moving some of the classroom furniture and supplies into the new rooms. This week, the school district’s furniture is scheduled to be delivered and begin to be assembled in the new media center and office areas.

