The Southern Boone School District hosted a Community Open House at the middle school on Thursday. The public enjoyed a tour of the completed addition and renovation project at the middle school.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Southern Boone Chamber of Commerce along with Southern Boone School Faculty members. This project was made possible by voters in the Southern Boone School District who approved the $7.7 million bond issue in April 2021 for the middle school construction project. The project connected the two existing buildings with the new addition, which consists of a new main office, science labs, library and vocational area. The project also included converting the current office and library into additional classrooms, and other much-needed improvements throughout the entire middle school.