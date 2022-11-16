Provided By:

Rebekah Hammett

Even though the weather looked to be promising for our 1st ever Race to the Trough 5K, it was our mistake to believe Missouri would corporate! It was a blustery cold day for the Ashland community and the 51 runners and walkers that supported the cause for Mobility Worldwide, we raised enough donations for Ashland FFA to participate in building the carts for people in need! Due to our amazing sponsors: Eagle Nutrition, Life Fit, Hoyle Chiropractic and Matt Uhrig, each participant received a race t-shirt, a box of beef sticks from Jennings, Ready Popped popcorn, and a snack.