By: Janet Flett

Thursday, July 18th was a beautiful evening and we thank everyone who came out to join us and celebrate our 13th annual Summer Art Show!

1st place went to Jim Hutchinson for his sculpture,” Ambiguity”; 2nd place to Amanda Johnson for her acrylic painting, “Guardian,” and 3rd place was Diane Chappell’s framed watercolor entitled “ Day Dreaming.”

Honorable Mentions went to Chuck Daughtery for his framed, 360 degree photograph entitled “I Don’t Think We’re in Kansas Anymore”, Lia Lichty for her acrylic painting, “Tumultuous Times”, and Janet Flett for her framed acrylic, “ Day Dreaming of the Night.”