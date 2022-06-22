By Tracy Titmus

Did you know…

Arts and culture help cities attract tourists, diverse talent, bring about innovation and grow economy? Individuals benefit from art both physiologically and psychologically?

Creativity makes people more tolerant of other points of view? Art-related industries contribute significantly to the overall economy? Art can be a powerful tool in developing a community’s youth.

The latest data I could find on the Missouri Arts Council’s website states that in 2015, in the State of Missouri, 31,925 full-time equivalent jobs were created and $805.6 million in salary was paid to residents. More than 21.4 million people attended arts & culture events produced by 49 Missouri organizations.

Ashland gets to boast their very own arts organization in Mid-Missouri Arts Alliance.