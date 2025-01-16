By: Tara Blue

A new pizza place is in the works to start up in the former Pizza Haus space. Mavericks Pizza co-owners Chey Deck and Tom Marler are aiming for a soft opening the end of February.

Deck, a Southern Boone alumni, says he was rooting for Pizza Haus to stay open, as he worked there as a teenager. He says he later became a real estate broker/investor and purchased the space a few years ago.

Deck says him and Marler were ready to take a chance on a new project and the opportunity recently presented itself.

“Everything just aligned right for it to work out… The name ‘Maverick’ came from us thinking we’d have to be a couple of mavericks to open a pizza place with little prior experience, but the thought of doing it outweighs the idea of not doing it.”